 MP News: Speeding Bike Hits 12-Year-Old, Boy Flips Mid-Air, Crashes To Ground In Chhatarpur; Rider Flees Scene; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces
MP News: Speeding Bike Hits 12-Year-Old, Boy Flips Mid-Air, Crashes To Ground In Chhatarpur; Rider Flees Scene; Disturbing CCTV Surfaces

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after a speeding bike hit him while he was crossing the road with two women near Sun City Colony in the Civil Lines area. The CCTV footage shows the child being thrown to the ground as the rider fled the scene. The incident has sparked anger, with locals demanding strict police action.

Updated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding bike in Chhatarpur on Monday

The impact of the crash caused a severe fracture in the boy’s leg. The accident occurred near Sun City Colony in the Civil Lines police station area.

The accident, which happened on Sunday evening, was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the road.

The video surfaced on Monday and has caused anger among local residents.

In the CCTV footage, the boy was walking with two women along the roadside and was crossing the road with them. As they tried to cross, a bike coming at high speed suddenly rammed into the child. The impact was very strong. In the CCTV footage, the boy can be clearly seen getting hit by the bike, flipping in the air and then falling hard on the ground.

Watch the disturbing video below :

People nearby rushed to help the child as he lay injured on the road. He suffered a serious fracture in his leg due to the crash. Locals immediately picked him up and arranged for medical treatment.

Shockingly, the biker did not stop to help. The video shows that the rider looked back after the accident but quickly fled the spot instead of helping the injured boy. His careless and irresponsible act has angered people in the area.

Residents say that vehicles often move at high speed near the colony, making the road unsafe, especially for children and elderly people. They say this is not the first time such an accident has happened here and have demanded strict action against rash driving.

The boy’s family is said to be financially weak, and they have not yet filed a formal police complaint. However, after the CCTV footage came out, locals are demanding that police identify the biker using the video and take strict legal action.

People have also urged authorities to improve road safety and control speeding vehicles to prevent such incidents in the future.

