 MP News: 26-Year-Old Youth Dies After Lightning Strikes Hut In Shivpuri; Wife Saves Two Children
A 26-year-old man died after lightning struck and set fire to a hut in a field in Shivpuri’s Silanagar village. His wife bravely rescued their two children from the burning hut but could not save him. Police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and started an investigation into the tragic incident.

Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old man died after lightning struck a small hut in a field in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Veer Singh Adivasi. At the time of the accident, Veer Singh and his family were resting inside. As the fire spread quickly, his wife showed great courage and immediately acted to save their children. She somehow managed to pull both children out of the burning hut and move them to a safe place.

According to information, the incident took place in Silanagar village under Amola police station area of Shivpuri district on Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place during bad weather when the man was staying inside the hut with his family.

Singh lived with his wife and two young children in a temporary hut built in their farmland. According to local residents, the family was inside the hut when sudden lightning struck the area.

The lightning hit the hut directly, causing it to catch fire within seconds.

However, she could not save her husband. Veer Singh got trapped inside as the flames grew stronger. By the time help arrived, he had already died. The hut was badly damaged in the fire caused by the lightning strike.

After the incident, the wife and children were seen crying near the body for several hours. Villagers later informed the police about the tragedy. Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been started to record the details of the incident.

The sudden death has left the family and the entire village in shock. Local people said Veer Singh was the only earning member of the family, and his death has created a difficult situation for his wife and children.

Police officials said further action will be taken as per procedure.

