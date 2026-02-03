 MP News: Gwalior Turns ‘Kashmir’ After Massive Hailstorm, Wheat Crops Destroyed - VIDEO
A massive hailstorm hit several villages in Gwalior on Tuesday, covering roads and fields with ice and making the area resemble Kashmir. Standing wheat crops across more than a dozen villages were completely destroyed. Farmers suffered heavy losses as fields turned waterlogged. Collector Ruchika Chauhan ordered an immediate survey of hail-affected areas.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gwalior Turns ‘Kashmir’ After Massive Hailstorm, Wheat Crops Destroyed - VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior appeared like ‘Kashmir’ on Tuesday, as several villages were covered with hailstones after a massive hailstorm. 

Roads, fields and open areas were blanketed with ice, making the region look like it had experienced snowfall. 

Due to the heavy hailstorm, standing wheat crops in farmers’ fields were completely destroyed.

The Gwalior - Chambal region has been witnessing bad weather for the last five days, with continuous rain and hailstorms. 

However, more than a dozen villages in the Dabra and Bhitarwar areas of Gwalior were hit by extremely heavy hail, leaving farmers devastated. 

Thick layers of hailstones spread across the ground and covered the roads threshing floors and house courtyards.

The impact of nature’s fury was so severe that crops standing in the fields were flattened. In Kachhua village, hailstones were seen spread across roads, fields and homes. 

Elderly villagers said they had never seen such intense hailstorms in their lifetime. The unusual sight created fear among residents, especially children.

Due to the hailstorm, wheat crops spread over nearly 1,000 hectares in the village were completely destroyed. Farmlands turned into waterlogged areas, resembling ponds. 

Wheat plants were badly damaged, with leaves falling off and only stems remaining. Many farmers who had sown wheat on 40 bighas lost their entire crop, while some farmers cultivating wheat on nearly 100 bighas also suffered total losses.

After receiving reports of the hailstorm, Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan visited the affected areas. 

She said instructions have been given to SDMs and revenue department staff to immediately begin surveys of hail-affected fields so that further action can be taken.

