 MP News: Administration Launches Major Crackdown On Illegal Sand Mining In Morena
In a major crackdown on illegal sand mining, the district administration destroyed over 1,000 trolleys of sand at Rajghat in the Chambal region under Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid’s directions. Led by the Forest Department and police, the operation used six JCBs, deployed 250 police personnel, blocked illegal access routes, and created panic among the sand mafia.

Tuesday, February 03, 2026
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Morena district administration carried out a major operation against illegal sand mining in the Chambal river region. The team destroyed more than 1,000 trolleys of sand.

Under the direction of Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, a task force launched a major operation at Rajghat. The task force team reached Rajghat, but no excavating machinery was found at the sand mine; however, the sand mafia had already dumped a large quantity of sand there. The administrative team destroyed more than 1,000 trolleys of sand.

To prevent any disruption during the operation, more than 250 police personnel were deployed at the site. The entire operation was conducted under the leadership of Forest Department DFO Harishchandra Baghel and the Additional Superintendent of Police.

The task force used six JCB machines to destroy the illegally mined sand. The routes created by the sand mafia to access the Chambal River were also completely blocked with the help of JCBs.

The temporary roads built by the sand mafia were blocked by digging deep trenches, preventing the movement of tractors and vehicles to the river. This strict action by the administration created panic among the sand mafia.

No one involved in the mining operation was present at the site during the crackdown. Forest Department DFO Harishchandra Baghel stated that this campaign was launched on the instructions of the Collector. This operation to stop illegal sand mining in the Chambal River will continue for 15 days.

The DFO said that the Forest Department requires police force for effective action against sand mining. The availability of sufficient police force today made this major operation possible, and similar campaigns will continue in the future.

