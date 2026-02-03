MP Cabinet Meet: Mohan Yadav Govt To Bear Registry Cost Of Displaced Tribals Of Sardar Sarovar Dam; Clears Welfare, Irrigation & Farmer Boost Plans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Cabinet has decided to bear the cost of registry to be done on pattas given to tribals who were displaced due to Sardar Sarovar dam.

From last many years, the registry on pattas could not be done. The state government will bear the registry cost of around Rs 600 crores. The total displaced families are 25,602. They are from Dhar, Alirajpur, Badwani and Jhabua.

Two irrigation projects including Barhi micro irrigation project has been approved.

Earlier during informal address before start of cabinet, CM informed about the success of bhavantar scheme.

Employees to be merged into women & child development department

In addition, the government has approved the merger of employees of the State Social Welfare Board into the Women and Child Development Department. This decision is expected to streamline administration and improve coordination of welfare schemes related to women and children across the state.

Pushp Mahotsav held in Bhopal

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that for the first time the state organized the Pushp Mahotsav in Bhopal on January 30. He said the event was not just a flower exhibition but a celebration aimed at increasing the income of farmers through flower cultivation. The festival provided farmers a platform to showcase their produce and explore new market opportunities.

Pashupatinath Lok Inaugurated

The meeting was also informed that Pashupatinath Lok has been developed on the lines of Mahakal Lok. The Chief Minister inaugurated it on January 29. The new spiritual and cultural site is expected to attract tourists and boost local business and employment.

Bhavantar scheme payment update

The state government also shared that payments under the Bhavantar Scheme were completed within two months. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to fully implement the Bhavantar Scheme, ensuring better price support and financial relief to farmers.

These decisions reflect the government’s focus on tribal welfare, irrigation, farmer benefits, administrative reforms and tourism development.