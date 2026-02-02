 MP News: ‘Garbh Sanskar’ Vital For Nation-Building, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Collective Effort To Reach Every Expectant Couple
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said “Garbh Sanskar” is vital for nation-building as it helps shape a physically, mentally and morally strong generation. Addressing a programme in Indore, he urged collective efforts to reach every expectant couple. He said combining science with tradition can promote holistic prenatal care and healthier future generations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
MP News: 'Garbh Sanskar' Vital For Nation-Building, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Calls For Collective Effort To Reach Every Expectant Couple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday underlined the importance of “Garbh Sanskar” in shaping a physically, mentally and morally strong future generation, calling it a powerful foundation for nation-building.

Addressing a programme organised under the “Divya Santan Project” in Indore, the Chief Minister said that scientific understanding combined with cultural awareness during pregnancy can help couples prepare the ground for the birth of healthy, sensitive and enlightened children. He urged society to take a collective resolve to ensure that awareness of Garbh Sanskar reaches every family and every expecting couple.

Describing the Divya Santan Project as a sustained campaign rather than a symbolic event, Yadav said the initiative aims to resolve doubts, spread authentic knowledge and nurture stronger future generations. He congratulated the organisers for conceptualising an innovative programme rooted in Indian tradition while remaining open to modern science.

Highlighting India’s civilisational ethos, the Chief Minister said that in the Sanatan tradition, progeny represents the continuous flow of values from family to society and ultimately to nation-building. Referring to figures from the epics, including Abhimanyu and Ashtavakra, he said learning, impressions and values begin shaping human life even before birth.

Yadav said that in today’s era of advanced medical science and technology, Garbh Sanskar has gained renewed relevance. He noted that many allopathic doctors are also increasingly acknowledging its positive impact on maternal and child health.

Stressing the need to promote normal delivery and holistic prenatal care, the Chief Minister said the state government is moving towards institutionalising Garbh Sanskar through Ayushman Bharat and the Ministry of AYUSH. He added that future hospital designs would also include dedicated Garbh Sanskar rooms to support expectant mothers.

