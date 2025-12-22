Madhya Pradesh December 22, 2025 Weather Updates: Visibility Drops To 50 Metres As Dense Fog Grips State; Chill To Intensify Further | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog enveloped many districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning, badly affecting daily life.

The situation was worse in Datia and Rewa, where visibility dropped to just 50 metres, making it difficult to see anything beyond a short distance.

In Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khajuraho and Satna, visibility was recorded between 50 and 200 metres. Umaria reported visibility between 500 and 1,000 metres, while Naugaon, Sagar and Damoh had visibility between 200 and 500 metres. In Bhopal and Mandla, visibility remained relatively better at 1 to 2 kilometres.

The dense fog also affected rail services. Several trains running to and from Delhi were delayed due to poor visibility.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, fog and cold conditions are likely to continue during the morning and night hours over the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Department, December and January are the peak months for severe winter conditions.

During these two months, cold winds from North India reach the state more frequently, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures. Cold winds also blow across the region. Data from the past 10 years show the same trend.

The activation of western disturbances also brings mavatha (winter rain) in December, which further increases the cold conditions even during daytime.

Western Disturbances affecting Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Night temperatures continue to fall across the state. Among the five major cities, Bhopal and Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded 11.3 degrees, Ujjain 11.4 degrees, and Jabalpur 9 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, remained the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded 5.6 degrees, Rajgarh and Khajuraho 7 degrees, Malajkhand 7.4 degrees, Betul 7.5 degrees and Naugaon 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Khandwa and Satna recorded 8 degrees, Mandla 8.2 degrees, Narsinghpur, Khargone and Umaria 8.4 degrees, Damoh 8.5 degrees, Raisen 8.8 degrees, Sagar 8.9 degrees, Shivpuri 9 degrees and Datia 9.5 degrees Celsius.