 Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: 'Hamari Chhoriyan Bhi Chhoron Se Kam Nahi': Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri Hails India’s Historic Win--VIDEO
Shastri further expressed hope that India would keep progressing in every sphere, from sports and technology to unity and culture, ensuring that the national flag continues to shine across the world.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri has congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after their historic victory in the ICC Women’s One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2025 on Sunday.

In a video message shared in Bundeli language, Dhirendra Shastri praised the players and called the victory a proud moment for the entire nation. He said, “Our India is moving forward in every field — be it rail or sports. The Indian tricolor is flying on the moon, and now our women have raised it high in the world of cricket too.”

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to become world champions for the first time in 47 years.

He added that the win marked a new chapter in sports history and symbolized women’s growing power in the country.

“Hamari chhoriyan bhi choron se kam nahi hain” (Our daughters are no less than sons), said Shastri, applauding the courage and dedication of the team.

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women's Cricket...
He added that the win marked a new chapter in sports history and symbolised women’s growing power in the country. “Our daughters are no less than sons. This World Cup victory after 47 years is a divine and unforgettable moment. We bless the entire team and pray to God that India’s daughters continue to touch new heights and make the nation proud,” he said.

Shastri further expressed hope that India would keep progressing in every sphere, from sports and technology to unity and culture, ensuring that the national flag continues to shine across the world.

“Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara,” he concluded proudly.

With Inputs From FP News Service

