MP News: Lord Mahakaleshwar’s Second Grand Procession Taken Out In Ujjain; Harihar Milan Tonight

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the sacred month of Kartik, Lord Mahakal embarked on his second grand procession in the divine form of Chandramoulishwar, to bless devotees and enquire about the welfare of his people.

Similar to the traditional processions held during the months of Shravan and Bhadrapad, the Kartik month’s second royal procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar was taken out on Monday, following the ceremonial worship at 4 pm in the Sabha Mandap of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Pratham Kaushik, informed that after the rituals in the temple premises, Lord Mahakaleshwar, in his divine for as Chandramoulishwar, proceeded on a city tour to grant darshan and blessings to his devotees.

The grand procession included the Mahakaleshwar Band, Police Band, mounted guards and armed police personnel.

The route

The route commenced from the Mahakaleshwar Temple, passing through Gudri Chauraha, Bakshi Bazaar, Kahaarwadi and reached Ramghat on the banks of the holy Kshipra River, where ritual worship with the river’s sacred waters were performed.

Thereafter, the procession moved through Gangaur Darwaza, Mod Ki Dharamshala, Kartik Chowk, Khati Ka Mandir, Satyanarayan Mandir, Dhaba Road, Tanki Chowk, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar and Gudri Square before returning to the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Continuing the revered tradition, the 3rd and 4th processions of Lord Mahakaleshwar during the months of Kartik and Agahan–Margshirsha will be organised respectively on November 10, 2025 and November 17, 2025, with the final being the royal procession.

Harihar Milan

The sacred Harihar Milan procession will be also held at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday (November 3), at 11 pm.

According to ancient belief, Lord Har (Mahakal) symbolically hands over the responsibility of creation to Lord Hari (Dwarkadhish), during this divine event.

The procession will begin from the Sabha Mandap inside the temple and move through Gudri Chauraha and Patni Bazaar to Gopal Mandir, where the symbolic meeting of Lord Mahakal and Lord Gopal will take place.

Lord Mahakal will offer a Bilva-patra garland, while Lord Hari will offer a Tulsi garland in return.

After the ritual, the procession will return to the temple. Priests, temple staff, and officials will join the event, followed by a special Bhasma Aarti at dawn to mark the divine union of Lord Har and Lord Hari.