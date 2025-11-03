MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Launches 2-Phase Samadhan Yojana Waiver Of ₹3,000 Crore Electricity Surcharge For 90 Lakh Consumers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Launching the Samadhan Yojana here on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the electricity bill surcharge of more than Rs 3000 crore of 90 lakh consumers is being waived off under the scheme. The CM rolled out the scheme at the inauguration of the new building of the MP Power Management Company.

Under the scheme, consumers with electricity bill dues ofthree or more months will getthe benefit of up to 100% surcharge rebate. The CM said that in 20224-25, an electricity subsidy of more than Rs 18,000 crore was given to over 35 lakh farmers.

Stating that the government is committed to providing 10 HP supply to farmers, the CM said that the state has the capacity of 62 Gigawatt (GW) solar energy, 11 GW wind energy, 4 GW Biomass, and 620 GW Small Hydroelectric Project. The target is to fulfil 50% power requirement through renewable energy by 2030, he said.

Energy Minister Pradhyuman Singh Tomar said that the benefit of the Samadhan scheme will be ensured for the last person in the line.

Samadhan online at a glimpse

It is based on first-come, get maximum benefit with a one-time payment. The scheme has two phases. In the first phase, electricity bill defaulters will get the maximum benefit by making a one-time payment. In the second phase, the rebate percentage on the surcharge will be reduced subsequently.

The first phase, which began on Monday, will continue till December 31, and surcharge from 60% to 100% will be waived off. In the second phase, to last from January 1 to February 28, a surcharge from 50% up to 90% will be waived.

To reap the benefit of the surcharge waiver, consumers will have to get themselves registered under the scheme. Under the instalment option, if a consumer fails to clear the second instalment by a fixed date, they will become ineligible for the benefit of the scheme.