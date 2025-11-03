Bhopal News: ITBP Officer, Drunk Behind The Wheel, Hits Five Pedestrians Near Railway Station; Car With ‘Police’ Sticker Seized, No Casualties Reported

Bhopal News: TBP Officer, Drunk Behind The Wheel, Hits Five Pedestrians Near Railway Station; Car With ‘Police’ Sticker Seized, No Casualties Reported |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) allegedly drove his car under the influence of alcohol and hit five pedestrians, including an elderly man, near platform number six of Bhopal Junction Railway Station on Monday evening. No casualties were reported, police said.

According to Mangalwara Police Station In-charge Ajay Soni, the driver, identified as Rajendra (40), son of Jagdish and a resident of Bhopal, was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He had gone to the station to drop off his cousins and lost control of his car while returning, hitting several pedestrians and damaging roadside stalls and carts.

An elderly man and four youths sustained minor injuries. The injured were taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses said the car, bearing a “Police” sticker, also had a child inside. Locals managed to stop the vehicle before traffic police arrived and took control of the situation.

ITBP officer

Police sources said that the accused is an ITBP special force officer and that the car is registered in his name.

Car seized

TI Soni told Free Press that the car has been seized and that an investigation is underway to determine the degree of negligence and further legal action.