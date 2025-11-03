 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Cash Prize For Cricketer Kranti Goud
Goud was part of the Indian team that defeated South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for Indian women cricketer Kranti Goud from Madhya Pradesh. Goud was part of the Indian team that defeated South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday night.

Hailing from Chhattarpur district, Kranti Gond overcame difficult circumstances to pursue her passion for cricket, which she has been playing since the age of eight.

Besides the Chief Minister, several political leaders from the state congratulated her for her outstanding performance and contribution to India’s victory.

Kranti’s father, Munna Lal Gaur, said with pride, “My daughter had vowed to return only after winning the World Cup - and she fulfilled that promise. Kranti and all the daughters of India have made the nation proud.”

In Chhatarpur, special prayers and rituals were performed at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple for India’s victory. As soon as the final ended, colourful fireworks filled the night sky, celebrating the victory.

