MP News: More Naxals May Surrender After 23-Year-Old Naxalite Sunita Lays Down Arms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the surrender of 23-year-old Naxalite Sunita before the Hawk Force in Balaghat on October 31, at least four to five more Naxals are likely to lay down arms in Madhya Pradesh soon.

Sunita, a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, became the first Naxal to surrender in Madhya Pradesh in 33 years. The last such surrender took place in 1992, when present-day Chhattisgarh was still part of the state.

Since the formation of Chhattisgarh in November 2000, not a single Naxalite has surrendered in Madhya Pradesh, though the insurgents maintained limited presence in three border districts — Balaghat, Dindori and Mandla.

A member of the personal security detail of Central Committee Member Ramder, Sunita surrendered with an INSAS rifle and three magazines. Under the Madhya Pradesh Naxal Surrender Policy, she is eligible for a rehabilitation package worth over Rs 35 lakh, including Rs 14 lakh, the bounty announced for her arrest.

Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Pankaj Shrivastava said more Naxalites may surrender in the state soon. “Madhya Pradesh has one of the most liberal and attractive Naxal surrender policies in the country, which could encourage Naxals from neighbouring states (as was the case with Sunita) to surrender here,” he said.

Officials attribute the limited spread of Naxalism in Madhya Pradesh to government’s sustained focus on tribal welfare. Despite having the largest tribal population in India, the movement has failed to take root in the state.

Naxal activity has been largely confined to Balaghat and Mandla, while Dindori has already been declared Naxal-free. Now, among the Naxal- affected districts in the country, Balaghat is in the list of "Districts of Concern" and Mandla in the list of "Other" districts.

“Since 2003, the state government has taken particular care of tribal communities, ensuring that Naxal ideology could not penetrate deeper into these regions,” Shrivastava said.

