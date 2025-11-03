 Former CM Digvijaya Singh Calls Umar Khalid Innocent, BJP Gets Angry; Rameshwar Advises Singh To Go To Pakistan
Singh shared a post on social media saying Khalid was not guilty, and he has fallen prey to injustice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s post on social media, that Umar Khalid who was arrested in connection with Delhi riots was not guilty, kicked up a row on Monday.

Singh shared a post on social media saying Khalid was not guilty, and he has fallen prey to injustice. Khalid is a PhD scholar, and he is not an anti-national, Singh said, adding that he should be immediately released.

Singh also shared an article written by historian Ramchandra Guha about Khalid. Khalid arrested in 2020 after riots in Delhi has been jail for five years.

Reacting to Singh’s social media post, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said, ‘‘Singh only thinks about these people, and he should go to Pakistan.’’ Singh is set to ruin the Congress, Sharma said, adding that he has no faith in the country’s judicial system.

Singh may have been born in India, but he behaves like a Pakistani, and seems to be a foreigner, Sharma said. A case has been registered against Khalid under the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act and other acts.

