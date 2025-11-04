MP News: Police Accused Bias In Bhind's Dalit Urine Case |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of alleged atrocity and the subsequent police action, or lack thereof, has pushed the town of Bhind into a vortex of communal hostility and dramatic protests, exposing a deep divide in what locals once called a peaceful society.

The firestorm ignited on October 20, when members of the Bhim Army, led by Saurabh Jatav, stormed the Surpura police station, forcing them to register an FIR against three accused—Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma and Chhotu Ojha.

They also raised derogatory remarks against the Savarna community, Hindu deities and local MLA Hemant Katare, as the locals allege. The victim in the case, Gyan Singh Jatav, levelled horrific charges, accusing the trio of arresting, assaulting and forcing him to consume urine.

In a move that has now become the centre of controversy, the police acted with lightning speed, registering a direct FIR and sending all three accused to jail without a preliminary investigation.

The swift action, however, stands in stark contrast to the police's handling of a counter-complaint. Incensed by the Bhim Army's protests, the Savarna community filed a formal complaint at the same Surpura police station on October 23.

However, fourteen days later, despite the evidence, no FIR has been lodged and no action has been taken. Posts spreading hate continue to surface across several social media platforms. "The matter is still being investigated and action will be taken as per the findings," SDOP Ravi Waskle told Free Press, echoing the same statement given by Surpura Police In-charge Arvind Sikarwar two days ago.

[Story by Ankit Sharma]