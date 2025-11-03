MP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The five to six-year-old leopard was literally caught in a bind on Monday afternoon, struggling for hours to free itself from a clutch wire fence in Indore.

He was near Tikhi Pahadi on the Datoda–Harsola road. Panic in the area turned to relief when the Ralamandal rescue team, joined by forest officials from Mhow and Indore, successfully freed the trapped animal after a tense and carefully coordinated operation.

Yohan Katara, sub-divisional officer at Ralamandal, who led the rescue, said the team had to act with precision. “The leopard was frightened and exhausted, with its hind leg caught tightly in the wire. Any sudden movement could have worsened its injuries,” he said.

The team tranquillised the animal before carefully cutting through the fence. “We noticed swelling and bruises on its hind leg, so we immediately shifted it to the Indore zoo for medical examination and treatment,” Katara added.

Officials later confirmed that the leopard was under observation at the zoo and in stable condition. It will be released back into its natural habitat once fully recovered.

According to forest department data, this rescue adds to a rising number of similar incidents across the region. From 2020 to May 2025, 69 leopards have been rescued — many from densely populated or industrial zones.

During the same period, 89 nilgai, 74 monkeys, and 36 snakes were also rescued, along with peacocks, civets, owls, wild boars, and even a black bear.

The data further show a steep rise in total rescues, from 37 in 2020 to 87 by May 2025, reflecting both increasing human–wildlife interactions and improved response efforts by the forest department.

Authorities have appealed to residents in forest-fringe areas to remain alert and report any wildlife sightings promptly to ensure safe and timely rescues.