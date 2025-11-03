 MP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed

MP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed

The team tranquillised the animal before carefully cutting through the fence. “We noticed swelling and bruises on its hind leg, so we immediately shifted it to the Indore zoo for medical examination and treatment,” Katara added.

Tina KhatriUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The five to six-year-old leopard was literally caught in a bind on Monday afternoon, struggling for hours to free itself from a clutch wire fence in Indore.

He was near Tikhi Pahadi on the Datoda–Harsola road. Panic in the area turned to relief when the Ralamandal rescue team, joined by forest officials from Mhow and Indore, successfully freed the trapped animal after a tense and carefully coordinated operation.

Read Also
Women Cricks World Cup 2025: Indore Lights Up Rajwada With Lights And Colors As Fans Celebrate...
article-image

Yohan Katara, sub-divisional officer at Ralamandal, who led the rescue, said the team had to act with precision. “The leopard was frightened and exhausted, with its hind leg caught tightly in the wire. Any sudden movement could have worsened its injuries,” he said.

The team tranquillised the animal before carefully cutting through the fence. “We noticed swelling and bruises on its hind leg, so we immediately shifted it to the Indore zoo for medical examination and treatment,” Katara added.

FPJ Shorts
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
'Are Bins Expensive In India?': Shopkeeper Shows Foreign Tourist 'Where To Litter', Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Vs Ikkis: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's Film To CLASH With Agastya Nanda Starrer
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sushma Andhare Protests Outside Phaltan Police Station Over Woman Doctor’s Suicide
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners

Officials later confirmed that the leopard was under observation at the zoo and in stable condition. It will be released back into its natural habitat once fully recovered.

Read Also
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Bhopal’s Narmadeshwar Temple Shines In Tricolor Glory As City...
article-image

According to forest department data, this rescue adds to a rising number of similar incidents across the region. From 2020 to May 2025, 69 leopards have been rescued — many from densely populated or industrial zones.

During the same period, 89 nilgai, 74 monkeys, and 36 snakes were also rescued, along with peacocks, civets, owls, wild boars, and even a black bear.

The data further show a steep rise in total rescues, from 37 in 2020 to 87 by May 2025, reflecting both increasing human–wildlife interactions and improved response efforts by the forest department.

Authorities have appealed to residents in forest-fringe areas to remain alert and report any wildlife sightings promptly to ensure safe and timely rescues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed

MP News: Leopard Rescued After Tense Struggle In Indore; Caught In A Bind Before Being Freed

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 3: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 3: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Goud's Father After...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Goud's Father After...

Women Cricks World Cup 2025: Indore Lights Up Rajwada With Lights And Colors As Fans Celebrate...

Women Cricks World Cup 2025: Indore Lights Up Rajwada With Lights And Colors As Fans Celebrate...

MP News: Dhar's Mukund Agiwal Tops India’s CA Exam, Becomes First From District To Achieve The...

MP News: Dhar's Mukund Agiwal Tops India’s CA Exam, Becomes First From District To Achieve The...