 Women Cricks World Cup 2025: Indore Lights Up Rajwada With Lights And Colors As Fans Celebrate India's Win--Here’s A Glimpse
Indore turns into a sea of tricolors as fans dance and burst firecrackers till midnight

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore witnessed a night filled with pride, cheers, and celebration as thousands of cricket fans gathered at the iconic Rajwada to rejoice in India’s Women’s World Cup triumph.

For the first time, the city’s historic square turned into the center of national pride, with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoing through the air.

The vibrant crowd waved tricolors, danced to dhol beats, and lit up the night to honor the Indian women’s cricket team for creating history on the world stage.

As soon as India clinched the final, the city erupted in joy. Tricolor flags fluttered, patriotic slogans echoed and firecrackers lit up the night sky. The atmosphere resembled Diwali celebrations, as streets glowed with lights and cheers.

A large number of young women led the celebrations, dancing to the beats of the dholak and shouting slogans like, In honor of women power, we have come to the field. Many fans carried replicas of the World Cup, while others waved national flags in joy.

Police personnel were stationed around Rajwada to ensure safety and monitor the crowd, which continued to swell past midnight.

Despite the rain delay in Mumbai that postponed the match’s start, the moment of victory instantly drew citizens to the streets.

By 1 am, Rajwada was packed, its surroundings was filled with music, color and national pride. The celebration of India’s victory became a tribute to the women’s cricket team.

