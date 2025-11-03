 Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol, Nagada After India’s Historic Win Over South Africa--VIDEO
HomeBhopalWomen's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol, Nagada After India’s Historic Win Over South Africa--VIDEO

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol, Nagada After India’s Historic Win Over South Africa--VIDEO

The 22-year-old star from Chhatarpur played a key role in India's historic victory which led the nation to grab their first-ever cricket world cup

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Chhatarpur's Kranti Goud Shines As India Wins ICC Women's World Cup; Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol, Nagada and Joyful Tears

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Celebrations erupted at the residence of Indian cricketer Kranti Singh Goud as India lifted the ICC Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs.

Local residents garlanded Kranti's family and celebrated the grand triumph with dhol, nagada and joyful tears.

Check out the video below:

article-image

The 22-year-old star from Chhatarpur played a key role in India’s historic victory which led the nation to grab their first-ever cricket world cup.

Born to Munna Singh and Neelam Singh, Kranti is the youngest among six siblings Mayank Singh, Anita Singh, Lokpal Singh, Mahendra Singh, Roshni Singh, and Kranti herself.

Her father, a former MP Police constable, was terminated from service in 2012 following an election duty altercation. Despite hardships, the family supported Kranti’s cricketing dreams.

Her brother Mayank Singh expressed pride, saying, “Humari behen aage nikal gayi to esa lag raha hai har cheez humare power mein hai. Usne bachpan se hi leather ball se practice ki aur bohot mehnat kari.”

article-image

Another brother said, “Ese hi khelte rahe aur jeet kar aage badhti rahe. Aaj pehli baar India World Cup jeeti hai, uski bohot bohot shubhkamnaye. Humara poora parivar bohot khush hai.”

Her mother, Neelam Singh, recalled, “Kranti dasvi (10th) class tak hi padhi hai or bhai ke saath khelte-khelte wo aage badhi. Bohot khushi hai hume, kyunki humari beti World Cup jeet kar aa rahi hai.”

Kranti's sister-in-law said, “Sab log raat mein dhol-nagada lekar aaye the, bohot ache se celebrate kar rahe hai.”

Having studied till Class 10, Kranti’s journey from local fields to the world stage stands as an inspiration for young girls across the country.

