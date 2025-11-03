Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the state will see warm days, around 28-31 °C, and cooler nights, dropping to around 13-17 °C.

Hazy sunshine and low humidity are likely, with only a few chance showers in some regions.

It will be hovering around 28-31 °C and evenings gradually turning cooler, dipping to about 13-17 °C. In the capital, Bhopal, you can expect clear, sunny skies and comfortable highs near 29-30 °C, with night-time lows around 19-20 °C.

Moving west to Indore and Ujjain, the sun will shine most of the time, but there is a chance of brief afternoon or early evening showers or thunderstorms early in the week before things settle into dry conditions.

Up north in Gwalior and neighbouring districts, the weather will stay mostly dry, with highs of about 30-31 °C and nights becoming lightly cool—ideal for being outdoors.

In the central and eastern zones such as Jabalpur and Sagar, expect similar warm days near 29-30 °C and nights dipping into the mid‐teens, with only a slim chance of scattered rain early on.

Read Also From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore

For the best time outside, aim for mid-morning to late afternoon; mornings may be hazy or foggy, especially in low-lying areas, so drive with care. Late evenings or overnight you’ll want a light jacket, as the drop in temperature will be noticeable.

Quick Advice

For early mornings or late evenings: carry a light jacket or shawl.

If you're heading to the western belt (Indore/Ujjain): watch out for short bursts of rain or thunderstorms.

For most other places: Great time to be outdoors.

Hazy mornings possible—drive carefully if you’re out early.