 Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior & More

Up north in Gwalior and neighboring districts, the weather will stay mostly dry, with highs of about 30-31 °C and nights becoming lightly cool—ideal for being outdoors.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the state will see warm days, around 28-31 °C, and cooler nights, dropping to around 13-17 °C.

Hazy sunshine and low humidity are likely, with only a few chance showers in some regions.

Read Also
Bhopal Food Special: From Butter Paneer & Naan To Melting Kebabs, Check Best Places Serving North...
article-image

It will be hovering around 28-31 °C and evenings gradually turning cooler, dipping to about 13-17 °C. In the capital, Bhopal, you can expect clear, sunny skies and comfortable highs near 29-30 °C, with night-time lows around 19-20 °C.

Moving west to Indore and Ujjain, the sun will shine most of the time, but there is a chance of brief afternoon or early evening showers or thunderstorms early in the week before things settle into dry conditions.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari
Mumbai Crime: Murder Accused Out On Bail Arrested For Robbing 16-Year-Old Girl In Jogeshwari
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Unveils Policy To Promote Reuse Of Treated Wastewater Across Cities
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
Why Is Mumbai Still Experiencing Rains In November? The Climate Crisis Behind India’s Broken Monsoon Rhythm
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error
JEE Main 2026: NTA Withdraws Mention Of On-Screen Calculator, Calls It Typographic Error

Up north in Gwalior and neighbouring districts, the weather will stay mostly dry, with highs of about 30-31 °C and nights becoming lightly cool—ideal for being outdoors.

In the central and eastern zones such as Jabalpur and Sagar, expect similar warm days near 29-30 °C and nights dipping into the mid‐teens, with only a slim chance of scattered rain early on.

Read Also
From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore
article-image

For the best time outside, aim for mid-morning to late afternoon; mornings may be hazy or foggy, especially in low-lying areas, so drive with care. Late evenings or overnight you’ll want a light jacket, as the drop in temperature will be noticeable.

Quick Advice

For early mornings or late evenings: carry a light jacket or shawl.

If you're heading to the western belt (Indore/Ujjain): watch out for short bursts of rain or thunderstorms.

For most other places: Great time to be outdoors.

Hazy mornings possible—drive carefully if you’re out early.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket...

Women's World Cup 2025: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav And Other Leaders Hail Women’s Cricket...

Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across...

Madhya Pradesh November 3 2025, Weather Update: Clear Skies, Warm Days, Cool Nights Expected Across...

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Left Out Of Centre’s Plan For New Day Care Cancer Centres

Bhopal News: 70th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh; Immortal Saga Of Emperor Vikramaditya Brought...

Bhopal News: 70th Foundation Day Of Madhya Pradesh; Immortal Saga Of Emperor Vikramaditya Brought...

Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition

Bhopal News: Sachida Nagdev Rang Smriti–9 Depicting Art, Heritage & Tradition