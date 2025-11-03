MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from outside his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident took place in Mohanpur village under the Murar police station area of Gwalior district.

At present, the police have launched a massive search operation to find the missing child, but no clue has been found so far.

According to reports, the child, son of Sapna Pal, was playing outside their house near the Kali Mata temple around 12 noon on Saturday.

When Sapna came out around 12:30 pm, she found her son missing. Despite searching the nearby area, he could not be located.

No clue so far

Villagers also joined the search throughout the evening, but without success. Later, the family informed the Murar police about the incident.

Upon receiving the report, police teams immediately began a large-scale search operation.

The area where the family lives is surrounded by dense forest, hills and small ponds formed due to rain, making the search difficult.

Police teams have been checking water bodies and pits while over 100 officers and local villagers are combing the forest area since Monday morning.

Officials have not ruled out the possibility of kidnapping and are investigating all angles.