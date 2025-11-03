 MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In Gwalior

MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In Gwalior

The area where the family lives is surrounded by dense forest, hills and small ponds formed due to rain, making the search difficult.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped from outside his house in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, as reported on Sunday. 

According to information, the incident took place in Mohanpur village under the Murar police station area of Gwalior district. 

At present, the police have launched a massive search operation to find the missing child, but no clue has been found so far.

According to reports, the child, son of Sapna Pal, was playing outside their house near the Kali Mata temple around 12 noon on Saturday. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports
Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports
Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World Cup Title
Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World Cup Title
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours, Naagin 7 Actress' Reaction Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours, Naagin 7 Actress' Reaction Goes Viral

When Sapna came out around 12:30 pm, she found her son missing. Despite searching the nearby area, he could not be located. 

FP Photo

No clue so far

Villagers also joined the search throughout the evening, but without success. Later, the family informed the Murar police about the incident.

Upon receiving the report, police teams immediately began a large-scale search operation. 

The area where the family lives is surrounded by dense forest, hills and small ponds formed due to rain, making the search difficult.

Police teams have been checking water bodies and pits while over 100 officers and local villagers are combing the forest area since Monday morning. 

Officials have not ruled out the possibility of kidnapping and are investigating all angles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Driver Found Hanging From Parked Truck On Jabalpur Road; Shock Local Villagers

MP News: Driver Found Hanging From Parked Truck On Jabalpur Road; Shock Local Villagers

MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In...

MP News: 3-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped While Playing Outside; Over 100 Police Personnel Search Jungle In...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'My Daughter Had Promised To Win...,' Says Kranti Guad's Father After...

MP News: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Blames Govt For Women Taking To Liquor

MP News: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Blames Govt For Women Taking To Liquor

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol,...

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Chhatarpur’s Kranti Goud's Family Celebrates Victory With Dhol,...