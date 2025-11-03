 Bhopal Power Cut November 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Idgah Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Bhawani Nagar & More Check Full List
The department has requested residents of these areas to take necessary precautions and plan their work accordingly

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on November 4, 2025 due to departmental maintenance work.

The power will remain off for a few hours in different colonies as per the schedule below.

Area: Jatkhedi,16 Acre, Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti , Bhawani nagar

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: MPEB Col K.Fiza, Housing Board K.Fiza, BDA K.Fiza, Akansha Comp, Dena Bank, Amit Medico, Maruti Show Room, Idgha Filter PlantVip Geust House

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Idgah Hills, T,B Hospital, E.M.R.I, 108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc. Police Colony

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Consumer Forum ,Beej Nigam,Green Medows, Rajiv Nagar, Durga Nagar,Central Ware House

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: 11 MILE TOWER, MG HECTOR SHOWROOM NEAREST AREA

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Iper College, Maharishi Veda Science, Chaitanya Education Committee, Maharishi Information, Gurudev Brahmanand Saraswati, Green meadows Colony, Aakriti Aqua City, Deepak Ware House Shubham Ware House

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: LIBERTY COLONY,SAMARDHA NEAREST AREA

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

