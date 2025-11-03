Bhopal Power Cut November 4: Power To Remain Disrupted In Idgah Hills, Rajiv Nagar, Bhawani Nagar & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a power shutdown in several areas of Bhopal on November 4, 2025 due to departmental maintenance work.
The power will remain off for a few hours in different colonies as per the schedule below.
Area: Jatkhedi,16 Acre, Kanjar Mohalla, Bagmugaliya Basti , Bhawani nagar
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: MPEB Col K.Fiza, Housing Board K.Fiza, BDA K.Fiza, Akansha Comp, Dena Bank, Amit Medico, Maruti Show Room, Idgha Filter PlantVip Geust House
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Idgah Hills, T,B Hospital, E.M.R.I, 108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc. Police Colony
Time: 10:00 am to 13:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Consumer Forum ,Beej Nigam,Green Medows, Rajiv Nagar, Durga Nagar,Central Ware House
Time: 10:00 am to 14:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: 11 MILE TOWER, MG HECTOR SHOWROOM NEAREST AREA
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: Iper College, Maharishi Veda Science, Chaitanya Education Committee, Maharishi Information, Gurudev Brahmanand Saraswati, Green meadows Colony, Aakriti Aqua City, Deepak Ware House Shubham Ware House
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Area: LIBERTY COLONY,SAMARDHA NEAREST AREA
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work