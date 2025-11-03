 MP News: Bus Turns Into Fireball After Collision In Datia; Man Dies, Wife Critically Injured
According to information, the incident occurred in the Hada Pahad area of Datia district when a bus traveling from Jhansi to Gwalior caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle.

Kajal Kumari
Updated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
MP News: Bus Turns Into Fireball After Collision In Datia; Man Dies, Wife Critically Injured | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, claiming one life and leaving another severely injured, as reported on Monday. 

Eye witnesses said that the impact of the collision caused the motorcycle’s petrol tank to explode. 

This led to a massive fire that quickly engulfed the entire bus. Passengers started shouting and rushing out of the bus to save their lives as flames spread rapidly.

Man dies, wife critical 

One of the bikers died on the spot, while his wife sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

Locals immediately came forward to help and rescued the passengers from the burning bus.

Police said the bus had been hired by Bhim Army workers who were traveling to Gwalior for a rally. 

Upon receiving the information, fire brigade teams and police reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However, by then the bus was completely gutted.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident and efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

