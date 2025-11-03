 Bhopal News: 16 CNG Buses Reintroduced After A Year On 22-Km Chirayu–AIIMS Route; Over 2,000 Passengers Travelled On First Day
With the resumption of the services, the total number of operational city buses has increased from around 60 to 75

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:20 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of more than a year, Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) restarted 16 CNG buses on the TR-4 route, covering 22KM route from Chirayu Hospital to AIIMS Bhopal in a bid to improved public transport connectivity.

According to BCLL officials, over 2,000 passengers used the service on the first day. Initially, 16 buses were rolled out in the morning, but one had to be withdrawn due to a technical issue. Sources revealed that the buses used to resume the services are older vehicles, pressed into operation quickly to meet immediate commuter demand.

The decision to resume operations follows a series of reports by Free Press earlier this year highlighting the shortage of buses and the daily hardships faced by commuters.

article-image

Previously, the TR-4 route extended from Chirayu to Mandideep, but due to frequent clashes between drivers of blue buses and city buses, the route has now been shortened up to AIIMS.

At present, around 60 buses are operating on different routes across the city. With the addition of these new services, the total number of operational buses has risen to 75.

Earlier, after BCLL’s formation, 368 buses were operational in the city, carrying around 1.25 lakh passengers daily, but the numbers had dropped significantly. BCLL Director Manoj Rathore said that the new routes are being planned to ensure better connectivity to all city outskirts.

