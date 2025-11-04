 Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Dazzling Drone Show & Star-Studded Performances Mark End Of 3-Day ‘Abhyuday’ Fest In Bhopal
From November 1 to 3, Bhopal’s skies and stages came alive with performances, drone shows, and cultural programs celebrating the spirit and specialties of Madhya Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day state festival “Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh” concluded on Monday with grand celebrations filled with music and lights.

The event started on November 1, pouring life to Bhopal’s skies and stages. Star-studded performances, drone shows, and cultural programmes were lined up to celebrate the spirit and specialties of Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the festival November 1 in the presence of Union Ministers Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The evening began with a musical act “Vishwavandana – Shri Krishna Ki Sangeetik Yatra” performed by 500 artists, creating a spiritual start to the festival.

'Virasat Se Vikas'

One of the biggest attractions was the 2,000-drone show based on the theme “Virasat Se Vikas” (From Heritage to Development).

The drones lit up the night sky, forming shapes like diamonds, the Chief Minister’s image, the Simhastha symbol, the map of India, tiger — representing the state’s pride and heritage.

Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal won hearts on the opening night with his live performance, singing hits like “Raataan Lambiyan”, “Hum Nawaan Mere”, and “Taaron Ke Sheher.”

On the second day, audiences enjoyed the grand musical play “Samrat Vikramaditya” and a soulful performance by singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi.

article-image

The last day featured another performance by “Samrat Vikramaditya” and a performance by singer Sneha Shankar, marking the end of the celebrations on a beautiful note.

