Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Jubin's Rocking Performance Wins Hearts Of Thousands; Calls Bhopal His Second Home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rocking performance of noted playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and his troupe from Mumbai won the hearts of thousands of audience at Lal Parade Ground in the city on Saturday. The function was held to mark Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day.

Jubin told media persons on the sideline of the concert that Bhopal was second home for him. “It is a proud moment for me that I got a chance to perform on the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh,” he said, adding, “I also belong to a politician’s family. So, I can feel how big and important a day it is for everyone.”

“Our team has especially prepared for the event and the theme of the event, Virasat bhi Vikas bhi, will be showcased in our performance,” the singer said, adding, “I wish you all happy 70th Foundation Day of the state.”

Jubin presented some of his popular numbers, which won a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in large numbers. He also presented devotional songs, which enchanted the audience.

An acoustic sound system was used for the first time. It ensured uniform and high-quality sound of up to 105 dBA in the entire venue. It featured an 800,000-watt sound system, a 96-channel digital console, and 100 high-powered L-Acoustics K2 speakers, which provided uniform sound coverage across the entire venue.

The three stages were set up to form a central stage measuring 100×80 feet and two side stages measuring 50×48 feet each. The central stage was 5 feet high. LED screens were installed in the centre.

Drone show, dance drama on Krishna held

Besides, the event began with a 15-minute drone show depicting the past and the present of Madhya Pradesh, which captivated the audience. About 14 formations were made including Mahakal Temple spire and the form of Jyotirlinga with aarti, Alaukik Simhastha 2028, district-wise map of Madhya Pradesh within the outline of the Indian nation, sunrise scene with the text, Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh 2047.

Initiative for all-round development, Dogla Observatory (Ujjain) and folk-style Mandana art and surrounding dance postures, tribal group with folk instruments were also portrayed. It was followed by dance drama, Vishwavand - Krishna The Musical. It was presented by 600 artistes including 450 singers and 150 dancers. Chief minister Mohan Yadav also inaugurated a cultural exhibition and art fair.