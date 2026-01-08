MP News: Labourer Climbs Tower Crane Over Unpaid Salary, Threatens Suicide In Gwalior; Rescued After 1 Hour -- VIDEO Viral

MP News: Angry Labourer Climbs Tower Crane Over Unpaid Salary, Threatens Suicide In Gwalior; Rescued After 1 Hour -- VIDEO Viral | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An angered labourer climbed atop a crane at a construction site in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Thursday and threatened suicide after not receiving his wages for over a month.

According to information, the incident took place at the Signature City project. The labourer was identified as Shamsher, a resident of Bihar. He alleged that he had not been paid for the past one month.

It is said that several labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are working at the site which is being constructed by builder Kartik Goyal.

According to the labourers, they were hired by a contracting company, ARSP and had been working at the site for a long time.

They claimed that the main gate of the construction site was suddenly closed for them without any explanation, which added to their anger.

Builder Kartik Goyal said that payment had already been made to the contractor, Manish Khandelwal, but the contractor was not answering calls.

When labourers demanded that the builder contact the contractor, an argument broke out. Soon after, one labourer climbed the tower crane and threatened to end his life.

Labourer rescued after an hour

The Fire and Rescue Brigade (FRB) reached the spot and, after nearly an hour of counselling, safely brought the labourer down. The situation created panic at the site during this period.

Labourers also alleged that the contractor called some antisocial elements who threatened them with sticks and even gunfire.

A video of the threats has reportedly been recorded by the labourers. As of now, the dispute remains unresolved and the workers claim their wages are still unpaid.