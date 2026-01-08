MP News: Speeding Truck Hits Bike, Runs Over 40-Year-Old In Chhatarpur; Disturbing VIDEO Surfaces

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old woman was crushed to death after a speeding truck hit the bike in Chhatarpur on Wednesday.

Disturbing CCTV footage of the accident has now come to light. It shows the truck moving at high speed with the bike beside it. The video captures the moment the truck hits the bike and its wheels go over her. After the impact, the man riding the bike is seen trying desperately to lift her, but she died on the spot.

Watch the disturbing CCTV clip below :

A woman lost her life after a speeding truck crushes her on a bike in Chhatarpur, male rider narrowly escapes#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressM pic.twitter.com/Bcq1dbblRj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 8, 2026

According to information, the accident took place in the Garhi Malhara area of Chhatarpur district. The male rider on the bike narrowly escaped serious injury.

The victim has been identified as Ramkunwar Kushwaha, wife of Razzu Kushwaha from Badua village.

Eyewitnesses called the accident horrifying, describing severe injuries to the woman. Garhi Malhara police reached the scene quickly, sent the body to the district hospital via 108 ambulance, and have started investigating the incident.

The video has sparked concern on social media, raising questions about reckless driving and poor traffic management in the area.

Authorities are urging drivers to follow traffic rules and drive safely to prevent such tragedies in the future.