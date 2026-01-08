 MP News: Woman Abandons 1-Year-Old Baby To Flee With Lover In Chhatarpur; Takes Away Cash & Jewellery
A one-and-a-half-year-old child was abandoned after his mother, Suman, allegedly ran away with her lover in Chhatarpur’s Lavkush Nagar area. She reportedly took cash, jewellery, and her mobile phone. The infant is crying continuously, leaving the family distressed. Police have registered a missing person report and launched a search, investigating all angles to find the woman.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly abandoned her 1-year-old baby to elope with her lover in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Wednesday. The family has claimed that the woman took away cash and jewellery from the house.

The incident took place in the Lavkush Nagar area of Chhatarpur district.

According to information, the woman has been identified as Suman. She lived with her husband and her child at her in-law's house. Her in-laws said that she left home on Wednesday around 11 am for some work and has been missing since then. When she did not return home till evening, the family searched at neighbours and made some calls to the relatives, but found no trace of her.

Her sudden disappearance has left the household in emotional turmoil.

The abandoned child continues to cry, longing for his mother’s lap and affection. Seeing the baby in such distress has deeply upset the family members.

article-image

Following the incident, Suman’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law filed a complaint at the Lavkush Nagar police station. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a missing person report and begun a search for the woman.

Police officials said they are investigating the case from all angles and efforts are on to locate the missing woman and ensure the child’s safety.

