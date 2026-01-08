 Bhopal News: Gas Pipeline Damaged During Digging In Shahpura; Road Blocked, Fire Brigade Called-- VIDEO
Panic gripped Bhopal’s Shahpura area after a gas pipeline leak was reported on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:45 pm during excavation work, damaging a Think Gas underground line. Police and fire teams rushed in, roads were closed, and gas supply was shut down. The leak in a residential area caused fear, but swift action prevented any major accident.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Bhopal News: Panic In Shahpura Locality Think Gas Line Damaged During Digging | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gas pipeline was damaged during digging work at Shahpura area in Bhopal on Thursday afternoon.

Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot and the road was immediately closed as a precaution.

According to information, the incident occurred around 2:45 pm when workers were carrying out excavation work. 

During the digging, the underground pipeline of Think Gas company was reportedly damaged, leading to gas leakage under high pressure.

An eyewitness said that the gas started leaking with a loud pressure sound, creating panic in the area. 

Police, a nearby power company’s fire brigade, and Think Gas officials reached the site quickly. The gas supply was shut down for repair work.

The pipeline passes through a residential area with gas connections in nearby houses. This caused fear among residents. 

However, timely action helped prevent any major accident.

