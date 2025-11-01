MP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have its own Water Atlas. The digital document contains details of all surface water and groundwater resources in the state, besides historical rain data and details of major dams, making it useful for government departments, industrial houses and researchers, among others.

The Water Atlas (State Water Resources Information System - SWRIS) has been developed by Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology.

Besides Geographic Information System (GIS), data on water bodies collected from different government departments, private entities and research organisations were used for building the Atlas.

It contains accurate and detailed mapping of surface water resources such as rivers, lakes and ponds as well as groundwater resources such as bore wells and tube wells.

The size and location of these water bodies and the level and quantity of water in them can also be known from Atlas. It also details the use of the water resources like drinking, irrigation, industrial etc.

The Atlas also contains rainfall data of the state for the past 40 years and information on 52 major dams in the state. Availability of accurate and detailed data on water resources will enable better exploitation and management of water resources.

It will also be useful for entrepreneurs wanting to set up industries in the state. Policy-makers and government departments will be able to generate reports from Atlas on the quality and use of water from different resources.

A scientist associated with the project told Free Press that it took them one year to develop the Atlas. The Atlas has been uploaded on the website of State Water Resources Department and is in the public domain. However, some parts of the Atlas, containing sensitive information, will only be accessible to officials and others having log in credentials. The Atlas will be upgraded regularly, the scientist added.