 MP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas

MP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas

The digital document, developed my MPCST, maps all rivers, ponds, lakes and wells in state, along with usage and quality of water

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to have its own Water Atlas. The digital document contains details of all surface water and groundwater resources in the state, besides historical rain data and details of major dams, making it useful for government departments, industrial houses and researchers, among others.

The Water Atlas (State Water Resources Information System - SWRIS) has been developed by Madhya Pradesh Council for Science and Technology.

Besides Geographic Information System (GIS), data on water bodies collected from different government departments, private entities and research organisations were used for building the Atlas.

It contains accurate and detailed mapping of surface water resources such as rivers, lakes and ponds as well as groundwater resources such as bore wells and tube wells.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Road Adoption Initiative’ To Maintain 730 Roads Across City
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Road Adoption Initiative’ To Maintain 730 Roads Across City
Mumbai News: SHRC Closes Complaint Over Traffic Chaos Near Bandra Court After Traffic Department Ensure Compliance
Mumbai News: SHRC Closes Complaint Over Traffic Chaos Near Bandra Court After Traffic Department Ensure Compliance
VIDEO: Punjab CM Mann Slams BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Claim Targeting Kejriwal, Says Chandigarh Residence Allotted As Per Rules
VIDEO: Punjab CM Mann Slams BJP's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0' Claim Targeting Kejriwal, Says Chandigarh Residence Allotted As Per Rules
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Good Start, Will Prabhas Starrer Show A Drop On Saturday?
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Good Start, Will Prabhas Starrer Show A Drop On Saturday?

The size and location of these water bodies and the level and quantity of water in them can also be known from Atlas. It also details the use of the water resources like drinking, irrigation, industrial etc.

Read Also
MP News: Thousands Of Farmers Protest Outside Sheopur Collector’s Office; Demand Crop...
article-image

The Atlas also contains rainfall data of the state for the past 40 years and information on 52 major dams in the state. Availability of accurate and detailed data on water resources will enable better exploitation and management of water resources.

It will also be useful for entrepreneurs wanting to set up industries in the state. Policy-makers and government departments will be able to generate reports from Atlas on the quality and use of water from different resources.

A scientist associated with the project told Free Press that it took them one year to develop the Atlas. The Atlas has been uploaded on the website of State Water Resources Department and is in the public domain. However, some parts of the Atlas, containing sensitive information, will only be accessible to officials and others having log in credentials. The Atlas will be upgraded regularly, the scientist added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas

MP News: State Becomes First In Country To Have Its Water Atlas

MP News: State’s Biodiversity Wealth Central To India’s Ecological Security

MP News: State’s Biodiversity Wealth Central To India’s Ecological Security

MP News: SC Admits Plea Challenging State Prison Law Over Bias Against Denotified Tribes

MP News: SC Admits Plea Challenging State Prison Law Over Bias Against Denotified Tribes

Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital...

Bhopal Power Cut November 2: Power To Remain Disrupted In Kargil Nagar, BDA Houses, Batra Hospital...

MP News: Thousands Of Farmers Protest Outside Sheopur Collector’s Office; Demand Crop...

MP News: Thousands Of Farmers Protest Outside Sheopur Collector’s Office; Demand Crop...