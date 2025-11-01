 Bhopal News: Instagram Affair Triggers ₹30,000 Loot, Firing; Prime Accused, Girlfriend Among 4 Arrested
The accused have been booked for attempt to murder, robbery and illegal possession of firearms

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A love affair that began on Instagram led to a firing and a Rs 30,000 loot at Roshanpura on October 24. Police have arrested four people, including main accused, Dipendra, and his girlfriend from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, complainant Shyam Vijayvargiya (22), owner of an MP Online outlet, had reported that Dipendra asked him to transfer Rs 30,000 to a bank account, but later refused to pay the cash. When Vijayvargiya demanded repayment, Dipendra allegedly opened fire with a rifle. Panic spread in the area as he fired more rounds before fleeing.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki said a special police team tracked down Dipendra, who had escaped to his native village in Morena. Two of his aides, Sahab Singh (23) and Deshraj Gurjar (33), were caught for sheltering him and hiding the weapon used in firing.

Investigations revealed that Dipendra transferred the looted cash to one Gulafsha (25) of Hapur district, who has also been arrested. Police later located Dipendra in Bhopal s Malviya Nagar through mobile tracking.

Dipendra had been working for two months as a driver for Char Imli resident Lokendra Gurjar, who had given him access to a licensed pistol and a .315 bore rifle for personal security . Police have seized rifle and cartridges.

The accused have been booked for attempt to murder, robbery and illegal possession of firearms. Police said that Dipendra s employer Lokendra will also be made an accused for negligence in handling licensed weapons.

MP News: Sunday To Remain Off; Friday Holiday In Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Withdrawn...
article-image

Loot for love

During interrogation, Dipendra confessed to being in a relationship with Gulafsha, whom he met on Instagram. Both were already married but had met only twice in person. Police said Gulafsha frequently demanded money, and her recent request for Rs 22,200 drove Dipendra to commit the robbery.

Evaded arrest with villagers help

After the shooting, Dipendra remained on the run for several days. Each time police entered his village, locals alerted him, allowing him to flee moments before capture. He was finally traced and arrested after returning to Bhopal.

