MP News: State's Climate Ideal For Aviation, Says Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Naidu

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said Madhya Pradesh has a favourable climate for aviation operations, unlike northern states that face heavy fog or coastal regions affected by humidity and storms.

Addressing the inaugural session of MP Foundation Day at Ravindra Bhawan on Saturday, Naidu said the state holds immense potential in aviation sector and has shown remarkable initiative in recent years.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, India had only 72 airports. Today, that number has grown to 164, with 90 new airports established in the past 11 years.

Naidu said India is now the third-largest aviation market globally, operating around 800 aircraft, while companies have already placed orders for 1,700 more. Once these aircraft are operational, the aviation landscape will change dramatically, he said.

He also projected that India’s aviation sector will continue to grow by 10 to 15 percent annually over the next two decades, commending Madhya Pradesh for its active work and progress in this field.