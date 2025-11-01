MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route & Two Others

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the PM Tourism Helicopter Service from Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal.

He flagged off the helicopters towards their destinations, marking the official start of this new tourism service in the state.

The PM Tourism Helicopter Service will operate on three key routes to promote tourism and provide easy air connectivity to major destinations in Madhya Pradesh.

The routes include:

Indore – Ujjain – Omkareshwar

Bhopal – Madai – Pachmarhi

Jabalpur – Bandhavgarh – Kanha

Rewa Airport will soon get two new flights, operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air. The Rewa–Indore route will be managed by IndiGo, while Alliance Air will operate the Rewa–Delhi flight.

The flights are expected to begin by mid-November.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Department plans to issue a tender to remove a damaged aircraft lying at Gwalior Airport since a 2021 crash landing.

The launch event began with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Yadav also handed over boarding passes to Minister of State for Minority Welfare (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur and Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, symbolically starting the boarding process of the new service.

Officials said this initiative aims to boost tourism and make travel between important spiritual and wildlife destinations faster and more comfortable.

With inputs from FP news service