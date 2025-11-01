 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route & Two Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route & Two Others

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route & Two Others

He flagged off the helicopters towards their destinations, marking the official start of this new tourism service in the state.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched the PM Tourism Helicopter Service from Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal.

He flagged off the helicopters towards their destinations, marking the official start of this new tourism service in the state.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready...
article-image

The PM Tourism Helicopter Service will operate on three key routes to promote tourism and provide easy air connectivity to major destinations in Madhya Pradesh.

The routes include:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 858 Recruits, Emphasises Transparent Job Creation

Indore – Ujjain – Omkareshwar

Bhopal – Madai – Pachmarhi

Jabalpur – Bandhavgarh – Kanha

Rewa Airport will soon get two new flights, operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air. The Rewa–Indore route will be managed by IndiGo, while Alliance Air will operate the Rewa–Delhi flight.

The flights are expected to begin by mid-November.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Department plans to issue a tender to remove a damaged aircraft lying at Gwalior Airport since a 2021 crash landing.

Read Also
MP News: 'Arif Masood Could Be Next Deputy CM If Congress Wins,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Springs...
article-image

The launch event began with the traditional lighting of the lamp. Yadav also handed over boarding passes to Minister of State for Minority Welfare (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur and Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, symbolically starting the boarding process of the new service.

Officials said this initiative aims to boost tourism and make travel between important spiritual and wildlife destinations faster and more comfortable.

With inputs from FP news service

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route &...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off PM Tourism Helicopter Service On Bhopal–Madai-Pachmarhi Route &...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready...

Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready...

MP News: Sunday To Remain Off; Friday Holiday In Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Withdrawn...

MP News: Sunday To Remain Off; Friday Holiday In Jabalpur's Islamia English Medium School Withdrawn...

MP News: 'Arif Masood Could Be Next Deputy CM If Congress Wins,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Springs...

MP News: 'Arif Masood Could Be Next Deputy CM If Congress Wins,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Springs...

Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Panna Makes For 90% India's Diamonds; Singrauli Powers Coal--...

Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Panna Makes For 90% India's Diamonds; Singrauli Powers Coal--...