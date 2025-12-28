 Madhya Pradesh December 28, 2025 Weather Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip As Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Disrupts Transport
Madhya Pradesh is facing severe cold as minimum temperatures dipped below 10°C in most cities, with Mandsaur recording 2.9°C. A cold wave alert has been issued in several districts, while dense fog disrupted rail traffic in many regions. Icy winds, an active jet stream, and an approaching western disturbance are intensifying the chill across the state.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state Madhya Pradesh continues to reel under biting cold as minimum temperature plunged below 10 degrees Celsius in most cities on Saturday-Sunday night.

According to the meteorological department, an alert for a cold wave has been issued at isolated places in Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Anuppur, Shahdol, and the Seoni district in the next 24 hours.

Mandsaur remained the coldest district in the state, with a drop of minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius. Nearly 30 cities in Madhya Pradesh recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius last night, making nights extremely cold. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below 25 degrees Celsius across several districts.

Fog disrupts rail traffic

Dense fog enveloped the Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand regions on Saturday. Visibility was extremely low in more than 16 districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, and Singrauli. Dense fog impacted rail traffic, and many trains from Delhi to Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain were delayed.

Cold wave intensifies chill;

A cold wave has paralysed Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Mandsaur, Indore, Seoni, Shahdol, and Anuppur, making the cold even more severe. Kalyanpur in Shahdol recorded a temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Rajgarh 3.8 degrees Celsius, and Pachmarhi 4.8 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists, a new Western Disturbance may become active in the western Himalayan region on December 30th, with effects reaching Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, a jet stream blew at a speed of 222 kmph at an altitude of about 12.6 kilometers above the ground. According to experts, icy winds and the strong jet stream blowing at high altitudes are making the cold twice as severe.

On the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees below normal. It recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, which was 6.1 degrees below normal. Indore recorded a day temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, while its night temperature at 6.2 degrees Celsius was 4.7 degrees below normal.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to wear warm clothing when going out in the morning and evening.

