 Bhopal News: CBSE Capacity Building Programme Emphasises Understanding Children’s Mindsets
Bhopal News: CBSE Capacity Building Programme Emphasises Understanding Children’s Mindsets

Addressing the gathering, the resource persons stressed that effective education begins with understanding a child’s mindset. They explained that students come from diverse social, emotional, and economic backgrounds, and their behavior is often shaped by circumstances beyond the classroom.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
Bhopal News: CBSE Capacity Building Programme Emphasises Understanding Children’s Mindsets | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Under the CBSE Capacity Building Programme, a one-day training workshop for teachers was organised on Saturday at the Samaritans School, Sandipani Campus, with the objective of promoting child-centric and empathetic teaching practices. The programme witnessed the participation of more than 50 teachers from the institution.

The programme began with a welcome address by school principal Prerna Rawat, who appreciated the initiative and its relevance in today’s educational environment.

The training session was conducted by CBSE resource persons Surabhi Bhandari and Pallavi Pare Choukse, who engaged teachers through interactive discussions and activity-based learning.

The trainers cautioned against punishing children without understanding the reasons behind their actions. They highlighted that issues such as incomplete homework or indiscipline should be addressed by first identifying the child’s underlying challenges.

Instead, teachers were encouraged to adopt compassionate approaches, to bring about positive behavioural changes. Several practical activities were conducted to reinforce these concepts.

