 MP News: 'Arif Masood Could Be Next Deputy CM If Congress Wins,' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Springs A Surprise-- Video Viral
Patwari praised Arif Masood, highlighting his influence and strong connection with the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ Madhya Pradesh president Jitu Patwari caught everyone, including his party leaders, off-guard with his statement regarding Bhopal MLA Arif Masood.

Hailing Masood's leadership during an event recntly, he went on to say, "Arif Masood could become the Deputy Chief Minister if Congress returns to power in Madhya Pradesh."

A video of the event and Patwari speaking is circulating on social media.

In the video, Jitu Patwari can be heard saying, "Main maanta hoon ki samay aur paristhiti bani to ek din ye pradesh ke Up-Mukhya Mantri bhi ban jaye."
(I believe that if the right time and situation come, one day he might also become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.)

Watch the video below :

Patwari praised Arif Masood, highlighting his influence and strong connection with the people of Madhya Pradesh.

He said that Masood has worked hard at the ground level and has built a solid reputation through his consistent efforts for the people.

Arif Masood, who represents Bhopal Central, is known for his strong base among local voters. His possible elevation, if Congress comes to power, has already sparked discussions among netizens across the state.

Political experts point out that Madhya Pradesh has nearly 8–9% Muslim voters, and this statement by Patwari could be seen as an effort to reach out to the minority community before the upcoming elections.

