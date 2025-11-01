 Madhya Pradesh November 1, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone Montha Effect Fades As Sun Returns In Bhopal, Indore & Other Parts; Cold Wave Likely Next Week
Madhya Pradesh November 1, 2025, Weather Updates: Cyclone Montha Effect Fades As Sun Returns In Bhopal, Indore & Other Parts; Cold Wave Likely Next Week

Meteorologists said that rain will continue during the first week of November, while the second week will bring a cold wave as northern winds strengthen.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to see a mix of rain and cold this November - a weather pattern that has continued for the past 10 years. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy rain in the first week of November.

Weather expected on Saturday

The IMD issued an alert for Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, and Barwani, warning of heavy rainfall up to 4.5 inches in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Indore, Khargone, Burhanpur, Sheopur, Morena, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat may see light rain. Bhopal is expected to remain cloudy, with chances of light showers in the evening.

Madhya Pradesh's Lesser Known Gems: From Brihaspati Kund To Sarsi Island, Check Out Best Places
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist explained that cyclonic circulation, low-pressure areas, and depressions after the monsoon’s withdrawal led to heavy rainfall. “The state received 121% more rain than normal, with frequent storms, lightning, and cloudy weather throughout October,” she said.

In the last week of October, strong weather systems brought heavy rain and storms to parts of Narmadapuram, Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind, damaging standing crops in several fields.

Weather in coming days

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold conditions will start increasing from the second week of November in Madhya Pradesh. The Gwalior-Chambal region is expected to feel the chill first, as cold northern winds directly affect these areas, causing temperatures to drop sharply.

Historically, Gwalior recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C in November 56 years ago, while Ujjain saw a record low of 2.3°C 52 years ago.

Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur generally experience some rain during November. This year too, rainfall is likely in the first week, with chances of another spell in the third and fourth weeks due to active weather systems.

