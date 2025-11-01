 Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready State; Announces Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary
Madhya Pradesh's 70th Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils Vision 2047 Plan For Future-Ready State; Announces Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

At the same time, he annouced formation of Omkareshwar wild life Sanctuary in 611 square kilomter area. It will be 27th wild life sanctuary of the state.

Saturday, November 01, 2025
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav rolled out the Madhya Pradesh Vision 2047 document during the inaugural programme of 70th Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Saturday.

At the same time, he announced formation of Omkareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in 611 square kilometer area. It will be 27th wild life sanctuary of the state.

He told that Omkareshwar Sanctuary is a home to tigers and leopards currently. He said that Rhino and Wild Buffalo will also be brought here from Assam.

Apart from this, he also spoke to bring King Cobra snakes. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh had brought two King Cobra snakes from Karnataka’s Pilikula Biological Park to Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park.

article-image

He shed light on the 70 years journey of Madhya Pradesh and said that state is having immense possibilities to move ahead. In Global Investors Summit, State received investment proposals of Rs 30 lakh crores and so far, projects of more than 8 lakh crores have started to take the shape. The upcoming Simhastha will be memorable.

article-image

Letter Of Intent

Madhya Pradesh government gave Letter of Intent to Indigo and Alliance Air companies to start two flights from Rewa. One flight will be Rewa Indore and another flight will be Rewa Delhi. At the same time, state government signed MoU to develop airport in Ujjain.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu told that earlier country had around 72 airports and now there are 164 airports. During 11 years rule of PM Modi, 90 new airports got opened in country. So far total availability of aircrafts in country is 800.

The airlines companies have placed orders of 1700 more aircrafts and the day when these aircrafts will become operational then they would prove a boon to the economy. One more airport is being developed in Delhi. He praised the aviation works done in Madhya Pradesh. India is third biggest aviation country.

Madhya Pradesh In 2047

Chief Secretary Anuraj Jain shed light on Madhya Pradesh Vision @2047 document. It is based on “ Sukad, Sampanna and Sanskriti”. Highlighting about contribution of culture in development, he told that after construction of Mahakal Lok, record 7 crores people visited Ujjain. The vision document focuses on Sustainable Industrial Growth, High Value Employment, Service Sector, Agriculture, Social Sector, Urban and Rural Infrastructure etc.

