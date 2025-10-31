 MP News: Vibrant Celebrations To Mark Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Today; CM Mohan Yadav To Release Government’s Vision 2047
MP News: Vibrant Celebrations To Mark Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Today; CM Mohan Yadav To Release Government’s Vision 2047

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 70th Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, themed “Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh,” will be celebrated with great enthusiasm from Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event and release the Government’s Vision 2047 document, outlining priorities across key sectors.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the inaugural programme. The celebrations will continue for three days.

