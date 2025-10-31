MP News: Vibrant Celebrations To Mark Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Today; CM Mohan Yadav To Release Government’s Vision 2047 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 70th Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, themed “Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh,” will be celebrated with great enthusiasm from Saturday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the event and release the Government’s Vision 2047 document, outlining priorities across key sectors.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the inaugural programme. The celebrations will continue for three days.

The main event will take place at Lal Parade Ground from 6.30 pm. On the opening day, 500 artists will present performances depicting life of Lord Krishna, followed by a drone show featuring 2,000 drones and a live concert by popular singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Tribal artists will present traditional dances including Bhagoria, Karma, Pardhoni and Gangore. The evening will conclude with a grand fireworks display.