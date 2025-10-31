 MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four Still Absconding, CCTV Clip Viral
MP News: Man Attacked Multiple Times With Knife Over Old Dispute In Jabalpur; Two Arrested, Four Still Absconding, CCTV Clip Viral

The victim is in a critical condition, one of his legs was amputated after the attack

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly attacked with knives over an old rivalry during the Chandi Mela in Jabalpur on Friday.

Police arrested two accused, rest are absconding.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area, showing the man being surrounded by two to three attackers, some repeatedly stabbing him while others beat him.

Watch CCTV clip below :

According to reports, Sanjeevani Nagar police station has arrested two accused who carried out the stabbing at the Chandi Mela in the Sanjeevani Nagar police station area of ​​Jabalpur, due to an old rivalry.

The victim, Karan Chakraborty was stabbed with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. He was referred to a private hospital for his further treatment, where one of his legs was amputated.

Victim, a habitual offender

Karan, a resident of Gautam Ji's Madia Kumar Mohalla, Gada police station area is a habitual criminal. There was an ongoing dispute with the accused, Abhishek Vishwakarma, Sujal Raikwar, Harsh Patel, Dhruv Kahar, Alok Sen, and Gaurav alias Gauri Thakur.

These miscreants stopped Karan, who was visiting the Chandi Mela, and abused him, claiming to be seeking revenge for an old rivalry. Due to this, he was attacked with a knife and the accused fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge B.D. Dwivedi, said, "The victim Karan Chakraborty has a long-standing rivalry with Sujal Raikwar. While he was returning from a fair, Sujal and his associates assaulted him and stabbed him."

Police have arrested Gaurav alias Gauri Thakur and Alok Sen, while the cops are searching for the other accused.

