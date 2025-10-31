Satna MP Ganesh Singh Gets Stuck In Crane During Run For Unity Event, Slaps Operator; Video Goes Viral

Satna MP Ganesh Singh Gets Stuck In Crane During Run For Unity Event, Slaps Operator (Screengrab) | X/@M8Sachchidanand

Satna: Ganesh Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Satna, faced a harrowing experience on Friday after got stuck in a crane. The incident took place at Semariya Chowk in Satna during the 'Run For Unity' event organised to celebrate the Ekta Diwas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to local reports, Singh went to the spot to garland Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue. One of the persons present at the spot recorded the incident on a mobile and uploaded the video online. Soon, the clip went viral on social media.

Video Of The Incident:

ये है सतना के भाजपा सांसद श्री गणेश सिंह जी जो नगर निगम के साधारण कर्मचारी को थप्पड़ मार रहे है।भाजपाई सत्ता के मद में मदहोश है अहंकार चरम पर है परन्तु समय सबका इलाज कर देता है रावण का अहंकार टिका नहीं इनका कहा टिकेगा। pic.twitter.com/EhyKmu1GTG — सच्चिदानंद मिश्रा (@M8Sachchidanand) October 31, 2025

After the "Run for Unity" in the afternoon, the Satna MP was being lifted aloft by a hydraulic crane to garland the statue. However, while descending the crane stopped mid-air and Singh kept hanging in air for about a minute.

Senior district officials and BJP workers were also present at the spot. The MP was safely brought down. However, after coming down, Singh called the crane operator and slapped him.

The birth anniversary of Patel is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 since 2014, when Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time.