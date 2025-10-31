Ekta Diwas Celebrations 2025: Republic Day-Style Parade, Tableaux From Several States, BSF Dog Squad Showcases Operation Skills; VIDEOS

Ekta Diwas Parade 2025: Event Features Tableaux From Several States On Lines Of Republic Day, BSF Dog Squad Showcases Operation Skills (Screengrab) | X

Narmada: A grand celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) marking the 150th birth anniversary of the first Union Home Minister Sardar Patel, was held in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on Friday. A magnificent display of the nation’s power and unity unfolded at Ekta Nagar in front of Iron Man Sardar Patel's sky-high statue. This year, the Ekta Diwas celebrations became special with the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Parade’ organised on the lines of Republic Day.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade reflected the theme 'Unity in Diversity', featuring tableaux from several states, including Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry.

#WATCH | Ekta Nagar, Gujarat | Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade features tableaux from Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, reflecting the theme “Unity in Diversity.”#SardarPatel150



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/i44mfr8veP — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

The Ekta Diwas celebrations also included contingents from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and various state police forces. A standout feature of this year's Ekta Diwas celebrations was the BSF's dog squad, Indian breed dogs, such as the Rampur and Mudhol Hounds. It showcased their operational skills.

The parade also honoured bravery, recognising Shaurya Chakra and gallantry medal awardees from the CRPF and BSF for their courage in anti-Naxal and counter-terror operations.

#WATCH | Gujarat | National Security Guard (NSG) contingent at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade in Ekta Nagar. #SardarPatel150 pic.twitter.com/LSErV8lpc8 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

On Friday Morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a grand celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. He paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity.

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force painted the sky in tricolour.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) of the Indian Air Force paint the sky in tricolour during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade in Ekta Nagar. #SardarPatel150



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/nwpeTGiA4x — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

PM Modi described Sardar Patel as the driving force behind India’s integration and an eternal source of inspiration. In a post on X, he wrote, “India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India’s integration, shaping the nation’s destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance, and public service continues to inspire generations. We reaffirm our resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong, and self-reliant India.”

Sardar Patel is known as the Iron Man of India, as he played a major role in the integration of the princely states into India.