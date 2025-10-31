 Jemimah Rodrigues Reveals The Song That Helped Her Through Hard Times
Shortly after the victory, Jemimah took to Instagram to post images of herself- tears of happiness flowing, a mix of relief and joy clear on her face in front of the home crowd

Amisha Shirgave
article-image
Jemimah Rodrigues Smashes Unbeaten 127 To Take India Into ICC WC 2025 Final Amid Father Ivan Rodrigues’ Khar Gymkhana Controversy | X

In a dramatic game on Thursday, October 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India pulled off a remarkable chase to defeat defending champions Australia by 5 wickets. The home crowd roared as the team successfully negotiated a seemingly insurmountable target. Central to this triumph was Jemimah Rodrigues, whose unbeaten, breathtaking knock of 127 runs powered India across the finish line.

Rodrigues shares her moment

Shortly after the victory, Jemimah took to Instagram to post images of herself- tears of happiness flowing, a mix of relief and joy clear on her face in front of the home crowd. Her caption read: “THIS IS GOD, HE IS FAITHFUL.” Alongside, she included the lyrics of a song that keeps her grounded when times are hard, “Christ is my firm foundation / The rock on which I stand / When everything around me is shaking…”

In doing so, she expressed not only gratitude for the win, but also the faith and resilience behind her achievement.

What the song means

The song referenced is Firm Foundation (He Won’t) by Cody Carnes (co-written with Chandler Moore and Austin Davis). In short, the song conveys a message of unshakable faith: even when life’s storms hit (“rain came and wind blew”), the believer stands firm because their life is built on Christ, the “rock” that cannot fail. It highlights peace, joy and strength despite chao-exactly the attitude Rodrigues alluded to.

article-image

Celebrations & social cheers

Many fans and celebrities joined the celebration in the comment section. Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana posted “Jemmmmiiiiiii” with a blue heart emoji, showing his excitement for her stellar performance. One fan wrote: “A spectacular innings that helped us win when we felt the target was an insurmountable! The team worked well and you brought us home. So proud of what you have done! Praise the Lord!” The comments reflect how her faith-statement resonated as much as her cricketing brilliance.

