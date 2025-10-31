Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Felt More 'Millennial Approved' Than Gen Z

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert |

After a long wait of 13 years, Enrique Iglesias finally returned to India- and oh boy, was it worth every second! The Grammy-winning global heartthrob made his much-awaited Mumbai debut at the MMRDA Grounds on October 29, 2025, for Day 1 of his two-day concert series, produced by EVA Live. Over 25,000 fans filled the open-air venue, buzzing with excitement as the Spanish superstar took the stage for a 90-minute, hit-packed spectacle that felt like a celebration of every love song we’ve ever grown up to.

It was his third visit to India after shows in 2004 and 2012, but this one felt different- bigger, louder, and filled with nostalgia. Fans had flown in from across the country- Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, and Chandigarh-to witness what can only be described as a cross-generational musical reunion.

When time froze, and music took over

Dressed in his signature all-black outfit and a cap pulled low, Enrique walked onto the stage like he owned the night. With that iconic smile and a simple “Mumbai, are you ready?”, the crowd roared. The opening number “Súbeme La Radio” instantly set the tone- pure energy, pure chaos, pure magic.

From there, the night turned into a rollercoaster of emotions. He performed 19 of his biggest hits, including “Bailamos”, “Duele El Corazón”, “Be With You”, “Heartbeat”, “El Perdón”, “Ring My Bells”, and “Hero”. Every song felt like a throwback to a different chapter of our lives. The crowd sang every lyric, phones in the air, some even teary-eyed when “Escape” played, closing the main set with a nod to Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams”.

And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the grand finale “I Like It” blew the roof off- or well, the open sky. Hundreds of white balloons printed with “EI” floated across the crowd as fireworks lit up the night. It was electric.

A crowd that spanned generations

What made the night even more special was the crowd itself. I couldn’t help but notice that this wasn’t your typical Gen Z concert- it was a millennial fever dream come alive. Uncles and aunties were grooving like it was 2001 again. One woman, probably in her late 40s, caught everyone’s attention with a cheeky sign that read, “Marry me, I’ll leave my husband.” If Enrique saw it, he didn’t show it-but the crowd loved it!

There was this beautiful mix of generations- teens experiencing his music live for the first time, and adults reliving their youth. It wasn’t just a concert; it was a time capsule set to the rhythm of pop and passion.

That said, not everything was flawless. The food and drinks counter turned into a mini chaos zone thanks to a confusing recharge-and-pay system. Many fans, including myself, ended up skipping snacks altogether to avoid the long queues. Thankfully, Enrique’s energy more than made up for the hiccup.

Yash BHANUSHALI

Starry night- Bollywood joins the party

Adding to the glitz, several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the concert. Malaika Arora shared her excitement on Instagram before the event, calling Enrique the soundtrack of her youth- and she wasn’t alone. Vidya Balan, Orry, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Sonal Chauhan were also seen vibing to his beats. Everyone, from celebs to fans, was caught in the same spell.

A particularly heartwarming viral moment came when Enrique kissed a fan on the forehead- a simple gesture that sent the internet into a frenzy.

If I had to sum it up, the concert felt less like a performance and more like a reunion between Enrique and an entire generation that grew up loving him. His charisma, his voice, and his timeless songs reminded us why he remains one of the greatest pop icons ever.