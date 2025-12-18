Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'

Madison Azevedo | Maddy.Kramas

A bride’s decision to skip makeup on her wedding day has taken social media by storm. Madison Azevedo, a 26-year-old from Wisconsin, gained nearly four million views on TikTok after sharing photos from her October wedding in early November. What stood out was not an elaborate gown or dramatic glam, but her choice to walk down the aisle completely barefaced.

“I wanted to look the most like me”

Azevedo revealed that she never wears makeup in her everyday life, so wearing it on her wedding day felt unnecessary. “I wanted my husband to marry me looking the most like me,” she told PEOPLE, adding that she didn’t want to appear as “what others thought I should look like.” Since her partner had never seen her with makeup on, staying natural felt more authentic.

Madison Azevedo | maddy.rae.photography

A celebration rooted in simplicity

The wedding itself reflected the same intentional approach. The decor leaned toward a vintage, understated aesthetic, with several items thrifted from antique stores or created by hand. “A lot of the decor was thrifted from antique stores or DIY, which made everything feel really special,” Azevedo said. The intimate guest list included only close friends and family, and the evening ended on a magical note with a surprise fireworks display arranged by their DJ.

Redefining beauty after years of skin struggles

Azevedo’s decision was also shaped by her past. She recalled wearing heavy makeup to prom and later regretting it, as well as growing up using makeup to hide cystic acne. Over time, her mindset shifted. “Taking care of my skin feels more empowering than covering it,” she explained, noting that her beauty routine today includes little more than plain or lightly tinted ChapStick.

Madison Azevedo | maddy.rae.photography

Any uncertainty she felt was quickly eased by her husband’s response. He was, in her words, “so happy.” Azevedo shared that when she worried it might feel strange to skip makeup on such a big day, he reassured her that it wouldn’t be, because that’s exactly who she is.

Inspiring other brides to go barefaced

The overwhelming response online surprised her. Many brides flooded the comments with stories of their own makeup-free wedding moments. “I was genuinely surprised by how many other brides went makeup-free,” Azevedo said, adding that it’s a choice rarely represented in wedding culture, something she hopes will change.