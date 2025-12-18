So Adorable! Lionel Messi Seen Playing Football With Baby Elephant 'Maneklal' At Vantara

Global Football's GOAT, Lionel Messi added a unique chapter to his India visit with a stop at Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation centre located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The facility, founded by Anant Ambani, welcomed the Argentine legend with traditional Hindu rituals, marking a culturally rich and memorable visit.

Messi was personally received by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who hosted the footballer and offered insights into Vantara’s large-scale conservation efforts. Accompanying Messi were his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, making the visit even more special for fans.

Viral video: Messi plays football with a baby elephant

One of the most talked-about moments from the visit quickly took over social media. A video circulating on Instagram shows Messi casually kicking a football inside an elephant enclosure, where a baby elephant named Maneklal adorably returns the ball using its leg. The light-hearted interaction drew laughter and smiles from those present.

The clip was widely shared by fan pages, with captions celebrating the rare crossover of football and wildlife conservation. The moment resonated strongly with fans, highlighting Messi’s playful personality beyond the football field.

Lion cub named ‘Lionel’ in Messi’s honour

Another emotional highlight of the visit was the naming of a lion cub after the football icon. At Vantara’s Foster Care Centre, which focuses on nurturing orphaned and vulnerable animals, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant named a young lion ‘Lionel’ as a tribute to Messi.

The gesture symbolised strength, hope and continuity, qualities often associated with both the animal and the football legend. The centre emphasised that the name represents resilience and a fresh start for rescued wildlife under Vantara’s care.

Messi applauds Vantara’s conservation efforts

Deeply moved by what he witnessed, Messi praised the work being done at Vantara. Speaking in Spanish, he expressed admiration for the centre’s commitment to animal welfare, rescue operations and long-term rehabilitation.

Messi shared that the experience left a lasting impression, describing the environment as warm and inspiring. He also hinted at returning in the future to continue supporting and promoting such meaningful conservation initiatives.