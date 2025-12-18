 Is Shakira Performing In India In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIs Shakira Performing In India In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

Is Shakira Performing In India In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

Buzz around Shakira possibly performing in India in 2026 has sent fans into a frenzy. Social media chatter hints at a potential tour stop, but there is no official confirmation yet from the singer or organisers. Until an announcement is made, the much-awaited India concert remains an exciting rumour.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Get ready to shake it to Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie because a fresh wave of excitement is sweeping through India’s music scene. Social media is buzzing with chatter about Shakira possibly bringing her electrifying live show to India in 2026, sparking renewed hope among fans eager to witness the global pop sensation perform on an Indian stage.

Is Shakira coming to India?

Known for her high-voltage performances, signature belly-dancing moves and era-defining hits, the Colombian superstar has been on many Indian fans' concert wishlists for years. The latest rumours stem from online chatter and fan speculation suggesting that India could be considered as part of Shakira's future international touring plans.

Read Also
Mumbai Concerts In December 2025: Tyla, AP Dhillon, Sunburn Festival & More
article-image

Additionally, a recent statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fuelled the buzz. Following American rapper Post Malone's headline-making performance in Guwahati in December, Sarma hinted that efforts are underway to bring even bigger global names, like Shakira, to the Northeast.

FPJ Shorts
Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'
Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'
New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
New Delhi: Central Govt May Increase Overseas Scholarships For Tribal Students From 20 To 50
RBI Grants Paytm Payments Services Approval For Offline & Cross-Border Payments
RBI Grants Paytm Payments Services Approval For Offline & Cross-Border Payments
Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi
Uttar Pradesh: Amid Dense Fog, Truck Runs Over Class 10 Girl Walking To School In Kaushambi

Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated, "I am trying to invite world-famous singer Shakira to Assam as well. Our concert economy will get new momentum, boosting tourism and showcasing the Northeast's vibrancy."

However, despite the buzz, there is currently no official confirmation. Shakira herself has not announced an India tour date, nor has any concert promoter or event organiser released verified information.

Read Also
'Desi Queen' Tyla! South African Singer Writes 'Mumbai' On Her Hair, Puts Bindi On Forehead For...
article-image

International concert buzzing in Mumbai

Adding to the plausibility is India's booming concert economy. In recent years, the country has hosted a stellar lineup of international artists, including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Linkin Park, David Guetta, Tyla, Post Malone, Enrique Iglesias and Akon. Festivals like Lollapalooza India and Sunburn have further cemented India's place on the global touring map.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'

Bride’s No-Make Up Wedding Look Goes Viral: Says Wanted To Get Married 'Looking The Most Like Me'

Is Shakira Performing In India In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

Is Shakira Performing In India In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

IN PICS: Top 5 Beautiful Places To Enjoy Christmas In India

IN PICS: Top 5 Beautiful Places To Enjoy Christmas In India

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty & Others Attend Close Friend Vaibhavi Merchant's Birthday...

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty & Others Attend Close Friend Vaibhavi Merchant's Birthday...

The Untold Story Of Meher Mistry: India's First Miss India & Her Journey Beyond The Crown

The Untold Story Of Meher Mistry: India's First Miss India & Her Journey Beyond The Crown