Is Shakira Performing In India In 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

Get ready to shake it to Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie because a fresh wave of excitement is sweeping through India’s music scene. Social media is buzzing with chatter about Shakira possibly bringing her electrifying live show to India in 2026, sparking renewed hope among fans eager to witness the global pop sensation perform on an Indian stage.

Is Shakira coming to India?

Known for her high-voltage performances, signature belly-dancing moves and era-defining hits, the Colombian superstar has been on many Indian fans' concert wishlists for years. The latest rumours stem from online chatter and fan speculation suggesting that India could be considered as part of Shakira's future international touring plans.

Additionally, a recent statement by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fuelled the buzz. Following American rapper Post Malone's headline-making performance in Guwahati in December, Sarma hinted that efforts are underway to bring even bigger global names, like Shakira, to the Northeast.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma stated, "I am trying to invite world-famous singer Shakira to Assam as well. Our concert economy will get new momentum, boosting tourism and showcasing the Northeast's vibrancy."

However, despite the buzz, there is currently no official confirmation. Shakira herself has not announced an India tour date, nor has any concert promoter or event organiser released verified information.

International concert buzzing in Mumbai

Adding to the plausibility is India's booming concert economy. In recent years, the country has hosted a stellar lineup of international artists, including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Linkin Park, David Guetta, Tyla, Post Malone, Enrique Iglesias and Akon. Festivals like Lollapalooza India and Sunburn have further cemented India's place on the global touring map.