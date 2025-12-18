Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty & Others Attend Close Friend Vaibhavi Merchant's Birthday Bash In Mumbai

Mumbai's glam group came together for a night of celebration as choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant rang in her birthday surrounded by close friends from the film industry. What began as an intimate gathering quickly doubled up as a stylish affair, with familiar faces like Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty stepping out in effortlessly chic looks that added extra sparkle to the evening.

Rani Mukherji

Rani Mukerji kept things elegant in a black floral midi dress that felt both timeless and festive. The dark base was covered with vibrant blooms, complete with a diamond choker, drop earrings, a sleek black bag and classic heels.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor went the minimal route, opting for an all-black ensemble that leaned into relaxed sophistication. He donned a crisp black shirt and matching trousers, styled with a silver chain, tinted glasses and polished shoes, giving his look a cool, contemporary finish without trying too hard.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty brought her signature glam to the party in a rich green midi dress. Featuring full sleeves, a high neckline and soft gathers at the waist, the silhouette highlighted her effortless style. She let the dress do the talking, styling it with statement earrings, heels and a structured bag.

Karan Johar & Anil Kapoor

Karan Johar, unsurprisingly, made a strong case for best-dressed. He chose a robe-style velvet blazer paired with matching trousers, accentuated with a bold pendant and statement shoes, and his trademark glasses completed the look with flair.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor proved once again that classic tailoring never fails. Dressed in a sharp three-piece suit, he paired a deep-toned blazer and trousers with a crisp white shirt and a knotted tie. Tinted glasses, a statement ring and polished shoes added his signature suave touch.

Vaibhavi Merchant

As for the birthday girl, Vaibhavi Merchant looked every bit the star of the evening in a blush-pink midi dress. The flowy skirt and soft bodice gave her a dreamy, modern-princess feel. Delicate diamond jewellery, including a necklace, earrings and a bracelet, added just the right amount of sparkle to the look.