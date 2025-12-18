 Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty & Others Attend Close Friend Vaibhavi Merchant's Birthday Bash In Mumbai
Mumbai’s celebrity circle gathered to celebrate National Award-winning choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s birthday, turning the intimate bash into a stylish affair. Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were among the guests, each making a fashion statement with chic, elegant looks while celebrating their close friend’s special night.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image

Rani Mukherji

Rani Mukerji kept things elegant in a black floral midi dress that felt both timeless and festive. The dark base was covered with vibrant blooms, complete with a diamond choker, drop earrings, a sleek black bag and classic heels.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor went the minimal route, opting for an all-black ensemble that leaned into relaxed sophistication. He donned a crisp black shirt and matching trousers, styled with a silver chain, tinted glasses and polished shoes, giving his look a cool, contemporary finish without trying too hard.

article-image

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty brought her signature glam to the party in a rich green midi dress. Featuring full sleeves, a high neckline and soft gathers at the waist, the silhouette highlighted her effortless style. She let the dress do the talking, styling it with statement earrings, heels and a structured bag.

Karan Johar & Anil Kapoor

Karan Johar, unsurprisingly, made a strong case for best-dressed. He chose a robe-style velvet blazer paired with matching trousers, accentuated with a bold pendant and statement shoes, and his trademark glasses completed the look with flair.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor proved once again that classic tailoring never fails. Dressed in a sharp three-piece suit, he paired a deep-toned blazer and trousers with a crisp white shirt and a knotted tie. Tinted glasses, a statement ring and polished shoes added his signature suave touch.

article-image

Vaibhavi Merchant

As for the birthday girl, Vaibhavi Merchant looked every bit the star of the evening in a blush-pink midi dress. The flowy skirt and soft bodice gave her a dreamy, modern-princess feel. Delicate diamond jewellery, including a necklace, earrings and a bracelet, added just the right amount of sparkle to the look.

