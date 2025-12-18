Get Ready To Experience Flavours Of South India! The Rameshwaram Cafe Is Set To Expand It's Branch In Pune's Viman Nagar| Details Inside

The Rameshwaram Cafe | Photo Credit: Reddit

Pune: The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of Bengaluru's most iconic establishments, celebrated for its authentic South Indian flavors. The cafe is set to expand its presence by opening a new location in Pune, Maharashtra. It aims to provide the same level of comfort, consistency, quality, and authentic taste that it has been known for over the years. The Rameshwaram Cafe is officially scheduled to open its doors in Pune on December 19, 2025, welcoming customers to experience its offerings. The original cafe, located in Viman Nagar, is renowned for its South Indian cuisine made from fresh, high-quality ingredients and a generous amount of ghee.

About the Rameshwaram Cafe

The Rameshwaram Cafe is an emerging and well-liked cafe that has established its reputation in the market by delivering authentic South Indian cuisine, swift services, cleanliness, top-notch quality, and budget-friendly dishes such as ghee-soaked idlis and crispy dosas, catering to thousands every day, founded by Divya & Raghavendra Rao with the aim to promote Indian food worldwide, and also known for a bombing incident in 2024. The cafe offers thousands of idlis and dosas each day, drawing in large groups of people

The Rameshwaram Cafe: Now in Pune too

The cafe is now set to open in Viman Nagar, Pune, on Friday, December 19, 2025. If you are in Pune and lokking for a traditional authentic South Indian Dishes, then don't forget to visit this amazing cafe which offers a wide range of over 120 authentic South Indian dishes, including: Ghee Podi Thatte Idli (soft idlis served soaked with ghee), Gudbud, Ghee masala Dosa, Open butter masala Dosa, Wada Sambar, Saffron Kesari Bath, Kanchipuram Idli, Karnataka style Poori Sagu, Filter Coffee, among others.

The Rameshwaram Cafe: Exact location and time

Location: 2, Giga Space IT Park, Internal Rd, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra

Timings: The cafe offers almost 24-hour services daily from 5 AM to 1 PM.

Service options: Dine-in and takeout are available

Raghavendra Rao- The founder of the Rameshwaram cafe

Raghavendra Rao, who is the founder of this popular cafe, said, "Namaskar Punekars, It took five years to bring Bengaluru to Pune, and now we are serving the best South Indian food. Talking about the cafe, he said, "You can see the beautiful Temple themed concept of South India, we want to serve all the South Indian dishes, turning from morning 5 AM extending till 3 AM, aiming to serve for almost 24 hours."

Offering free trials till December 18

When discussing the menu, he mentioned, "We have a variety of dosas and idlis. In addition, we offer delicious dishes like Rasam Rice, along with different types of desserts." He also noted that the café will be providing free trials from 4:30 PM to 12 AM. This offer is available exclusively on Thursday, December 18, 2025, and starting December 19, the café will operate at full capacity.