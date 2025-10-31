Jemimah Rodrigues' Childhood Pictures: 'Chotu Jemi' Always Dreamed Big

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 31, 2025
The star who made India proud at the ICC Women’s World Cup final on Thursday, Jemimah Rodrigues has the nation talking about her strength and passion after the great win
All images from Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues began playing cricket with her brothers on Mumbai’s streets, showing fearless strokes even as a child
Chotu Jemi's ambitions were always sky-high- to represent India and make her country proud
By the age of 13, Jemimah had already scored double centuries in local tournaments, hinting at the star she would become
Her father, a coach, and her mother, a constant cheerleader, nurtured her passion from her early training days at school grounds
Jemimah’s dedication turned childhood dreams into reality as she rose through junior cricket ranks to make her India debut in 2018
From a little girl with a bat bigger than her to one of India’s most stylish batters, Jemimah’s journey is proof that dreams do come true
